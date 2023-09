Oliver played 70% of the defensive snaps and ended with five tackles and half a sack in the Bills' 22-16 loss to the Jets on Monday night.

The defensive tackle's snap count was 18% higher than any other Buffalo defensive tackle. Oliver was at the center of a unit that allowed 127 yards on just 10 carries to New York running back Breece Hall. Oliver and the Buffalo defense will face 2022 NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs and the Raiders next week.