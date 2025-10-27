Oliver is feared to sustained a torn biceps in Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old defensive tackle recorded three total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 18 defensive snaps before exiting Sunday's game with an injury. If tests confirm a torn biceps, Oliver will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season. He's battled multiple injuries throughout the year, recording 12 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, across just three appearances. If Oliver misses time as expected, Larry Ogunjobi is likely to have an expanded role on the Bills' defensive line.