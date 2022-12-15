Oliver (pectoral) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry an injury status ahead of Sunday's game against Miami.

Oliver picked up a pec injury during Buffalo's Week 14 win over the Jets, though he still played his usual share of defensive snaps in this contest. He was then limited in the the team's sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, and he'll now shed this injury designation ahead of the Bills' divisional matchup with Miami. With fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Oliver could see even further usage alongside DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle in Week 15.