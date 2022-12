Oliver recorded four tackles, including one sack, and two passes defensed in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Bears.

After entering Saturday's matchup in Chicago with a questionable tag due to a calf issue, Oliver ultimately played 68 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps and collected his first sack since Week 12. The 25-year-old is now slated to continue operating in his usual rotational role on the Bills' defensive line next Monday night in Cincinnati.