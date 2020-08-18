site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-ed-oliver-misses-mondays-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Ed Oliver: Misses Monday's practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Oliver missed Monday's practice session due to a hip injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The 2019 first-rounder had offseason core muscle surgery, but no word yet if this is related and/or if he's suffering lingering effects and needs some days off early on in camp.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.