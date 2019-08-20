Bills' Ed Oliver: Moves into starter's role
Oliver has taken over a starting defensive tackle spot, a role that had temporarily been helped by veteran Jordan Phillips, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Coach Leslie Frazier was actually referring to Phillips' new backup role in the article, but it's become clear based on playing time, practice reps and the coaching staff's comments that Oliver -- the No. 9 overall pick in April -- will be the starter for the regular season. While it's hard to pile up stats from an interior position, Oliver has the skill set and ability to eventually do it better than most defensive tackles.
