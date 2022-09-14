Oliver (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Oliver was spotted with a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' blowout win over the Rams on Thursday. He left the contest at some point during the first half and attempted to return but played only three additional snaps the rest of the way. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the team is taking it "one day at a time." Oliver has until Monday to clear the ankle issue, but he's not trending in the right direction.