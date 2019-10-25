Oliver made two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Dolphins.

Oliver hasn't been a threatening force yet this year, but it's a positive sign that he finally got his first career sack under his belt. The 21-year-old still has plenty of time to live up to his first-round pedigree, and he'll look to keep the momentum going in Week 8 against the Eagles, as Carson Wentz has been sacked just 1.9 times per game.