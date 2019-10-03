Oliver played 42 defensive snaps but did not record a tackle or sack during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

While the No. 9 overall pick in April hasn't taken the league by storm yet, the Bills coaches seemed pleased with Oliver's play even though he's yet to get to the quarterback and has only five tackles through his first four NFL games. More specifically, he's not getting caught out of position on too many occasions and he's doing a decent job clogging up space. The numbers will come around, but for now Oliver is far removed from the IDP radar. He's gotten between 59 and 65 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the team's games so far.