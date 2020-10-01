Oliver did not practice Thursday due to a knee issue after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport says he's been told this is a knee bruise and not a structural issue, which makes sense since at one point Oliver looked to be in great pain during Sunday's win over the Rams but ended up back out there for more action. This may be something that's been bothering Oliver for a while, as he missed some practice work prior to the Week 3 contest with a knee issue before returning to full activity last Friday.