Bills' Ed Oliver: Out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2022
Oliver (ankle) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Titans.
No surprise here, as Oliver was unable to practice all week. He injured his ankle in Buffalo's Week 1 victory over the Rams. In his absence, look for Jordan Phillips to replace him at defensive tackle.
