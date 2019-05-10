Bills' Ed Oliver: Puts pen to paper
Oliver signed his rookie contract Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Draft picks rarely hold out these days, but it's good to get any administrative headaches out of the way and the Bills did that with six draft picks all in one day, nice and early in the process. Oliver can now get on with trying to win a starting defensive tackle job right away. Star Lotulelei is the plugger on the D-Line, while Oliver -- the No. 9 pick in the draft -- is expected to beat out Harrison and Jordan Phillips to earn the majority of the time as the other starter.
