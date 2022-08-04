Oliver has stood out in training camp practices while frequently putting pressure on the quarterback in practice plays, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Oliver has been decent in his three years as a pro, but he's only shown glimpses of his No. 9 overall pedigree. That could change in Year 4, as he finished the 2021 season strong and now has all kinds of talent around him. While playing time has to be shared on some level -- the Bills have a stacked defensive line and prefer to use frequent substitutions to keep everyone fresh -- we'd be pretty surprised if Oliver doesn't top his career high of 5.0 sacks set in his 2019 rookie season.