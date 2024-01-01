Oliver had two solo tackles, including one sack, and an interception in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Oliver picked off Bailey Zappe on the Patriots' first drive of the game that led to a Bills field-goal four plays later. He followed up his first career INT with a sack on Zappe for an eight-yard loss that led to a New England punt on the next play. Oliver has a career-high 9.5 sacks this season -- which is the same amount he accumulated over the previous three seasons combined -- and will look to hit double-digits for the first time in his five-year career in Week 18 against the Dolphins.