Bills' Ed Oliver: Registers second sack
Oliver recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 37-20 win against the Dolphins.
Oliver's usage has tapered off since the Week 6 bye, as he's logged less than 50 percent of defensive snaps in three of the last five games. During that stretch, the rookie first-rounder notched a sack in each game against Miami, accounting for his only two sacks this year. Oliver didn't rack up sacks in college, but he was an explosive run stopper with 53 tackles for loss over three years. Through his first 10 NFL games, Oliver has 23 tackles and just two for a loss. Considering he's only 21 years old, Oliver has plenty of time to develop and replicate his collegiate output at the top level.
