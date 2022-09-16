Oliver (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's walk-through practice.
Oliver was spotted in a walking boot Monday after suffering an ankle during during the Bills' season-opening win over the Rams on Thursday. Despite the extra days of rest, Oliver still doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction, but he'll have one more practice Saturday to at least get some limited work in. If Oliver is ruled out for Week 2, Jordan Phillips and Carlos Basham would be likely candidates for increased snaps along Buffalo's defensive line.