Bills' Ed Oliver: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bills designated Oliver (biceps/knee) for return to practice Tuesday.
Oliver now kicks off a 21-day window where he can be evaluated at practice without counting against the 53-man roster, making him eligible to return to action as early as Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver, if healthy. The veteran defensive tackle was placed on IR in late October due to a torn biceps, and he's also recovering from meniscus surgery on his knee.