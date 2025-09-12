Oliver (foot) won't play Sunday against the Jets, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott added that Oliver got stepped on in practice Wednesday. Oliver was subsequently seen wearing a walking boot in the locker room Thursday. The defensive tackle will need to recover quickly to avoid missing additional action, as the Bills will have a quick turnaround before hosting the Dolphins on Thursday in Week 3.