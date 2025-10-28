default-cbs-image
The Bills placed Oliver (biceps) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Coach Sean McDermott confirmed Oliver needs surgery, but there's a chance he could return during the playoffs should the Bills qualify for the postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It's a massive loss for the Buffalo defense that has struggled to stop the run this season. Oliver has appeared in just three regular-season games this season, logging 12 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks. Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones (calf) and Deone Walker will need to pick up the slack.

