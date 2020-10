Oliver (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's contest in Las Vegas.

Oliver managed to log a 'DNP/LP/FP' practice slate while dealing with a knee bruise this week, and it looks like he should be able to handle his usual starting role at defensive tackle. The 2019 first-round pick has generally floated between 50 and 70 percent of defensive snaps this season, so Quinton Jefferson and Harrison Phillips could see expanded roles if he were to be restricted in any way.