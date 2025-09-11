Oliver (ankle) didn't participate in practice Thursday and had a walking boot on his left foot in the locker room, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 Sports Radio reports.

Oliver wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report but appears to have picked up an ankle injury during the week, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets in jeopardy. If Oliver's unable to suit up, T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker would likely be in line for additional opportunities on the interior of Buffalo's defensive line.