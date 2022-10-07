Oliver (ankle) was a limited participant at practice all week and is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Oliver was able to participate at each of the Bills' practices this week, albeit in a limited fashion, potentially allowing him to return to the field for the first time since Week 1. If the defensive tackle remains unavailable in Week 5, Brandin Bryant could step into a starting role with Jordan Phillips (hamstring) also banged up.