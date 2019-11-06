Oliver logged two tackles during Sunday's win over Washington.

The prized rookie has made a decent impression on the coaching staff but has struggled for production in 2019, making just 20 tackles and one sack halfway through the season. Worse, teammate Jordan Phillips has played so well that coach Sean McDermott gave him the start over Oliver this week, and the latter played a season-low 18 snaps. While his long-term prospects remain high, Oliver can be safely avoided for now, even in leagues that make you start defensive tackles.

