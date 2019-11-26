Play

Oliver recorded one sack across 22 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Oliver now has sacks in back-to-back contests, bringing his season total to three. The rookie is only playing in a little over 50 percent of the defensive snaps this season as he continues to rotate time with Jordan Phillips and Star Lotulelei.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories