Oliver (ankle) returned for three defensive snaps in the second half of Thursday's game against the Rams, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports, but Oliver didn't continue after those three plays.

Oliver was able to sub back into Thursday's game on Buffalo's second defensive series of the second half, but he was only able to play three snaps before coming back out to be evaluated on the team's sideline once again, Buscaglia reports. Therefore, it's unclear whether the 24-year is expected to play during the remainder of the Bills' season opener while dealing with this unspecified ankle issue.