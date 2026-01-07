Oliver (biceps/knee) is trending in the right direction, but there is not a set date for his activation from injured reserve, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott followed up Monday's declaration that Oliver would not be available for the wild-card round with a Wednesday status update. The defensive tackle continues to recover from his initial biceps issue suffered in late October, as well as the meniscus cleanup he had done in late December. If Oliver can return to practice next week, he may be available for a potential AFC divisional round match-up.