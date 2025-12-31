Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Oliver (biceps) underwent surgery Monday to have his meniscus in his knee repaired, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The injury occurred while Oliver was rehabbing his torn biceps. It's unclear at this point if Oliver has a chance to play again this season during the playoffs. Oliver has appeared in just three games this season due to various injuries. Deone Walker, Larry Ogunjobi, DaQuan Jones (calf) and Jordan Phillips (ankle) will continue to see heavy snaps at defensive tackle for Buffalo.