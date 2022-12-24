Oliver (calf) is listed as active for the Bills' clash in Chicago on Saturday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Oliver logged a limited practice Wednesday followed by a DNP on Thursday leading up to Saturday's contest against the Bears, and he entered the weekend questionable to play. However, he's apparently feeling well enough to take part in the cross-conference contest. Oliver is expected to slot in as a starter at defensive tackle, where he played 72 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps against Miami last week.