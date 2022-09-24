site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Ed Oliver: Won't face Dolphins
Oliver (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Oliver logged three consecutive limited practices but is set to miss his second consecutive game. When he's able to return, he should serve as a key player up the middle of the Bills' defense.
