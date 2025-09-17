Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Oliver (ankle) won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Oliver was unable to play in Buffalo's Week 2 win over the Jets after sustaining an ankle injury the game prior, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined Thursday. The Houston product is an integral part of the Bills' defense, recording 29 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles over 14 regular-season contests in 2024. T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker are expected to see increased defensive work in Oliver's stead in Week 3.