Oliver has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a biceps injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Oliver went to the locker room late in the second quarter after suffering the injury and was quickly ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game. With Oliver done for the day and DaQuan Jones (calf) inactive, the Bills will turn to Deone Walker, Larry Ogunjobi and Jordan Phillips to pick up the slack at defensive tackle the rest of the way.