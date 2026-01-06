Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that there are no plans for Oliver (biceps/knee) to be designated to return from injured reserve this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Oliver landed on injured reserve in late October due to a torn biceps that he sustained against the Panthers in Week 8. There was some optimism that the seventh-year defensive tackle could return for the playoffs. However, that was before Oliver underwent surgery in late December to repair the meniscus in his knee, and he appears to be a long shot to return for the Bills' postseason run, even if the team were to make it to the Super Bowl in February. The Bills will continue to rely on Deone Walker, Greg Rousseau, DaQuan Jones (calf) and Joey Bosa (hamstring) to man the defensive front heading into Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars.