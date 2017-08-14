Yarbrough, originally thought to be a depth piece or roster cut, played with the starting unit during Thursday's preseason game.

Starter Shaq Lawson had to miss the game, so Yarbrough likely won't be running with the first unit unless either Lawson or Jerry Hughes were to get hurt during the regular season. But he's leapfrogged everyone else over the summer and is probably the team's third best defensive end right now. Yarbrough had a great career at Wyoming but injuries cost him a better start to his pro career and the Broncos couldn't find a place for him. It looks like he's here to stay in Buffalo.