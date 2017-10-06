Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Good for Week 5
Yarbrough (thigh) practiced fully Friday and does not have an injury designation for this week's game in Cincinnati.
Yarbrough will look to have his usual impact as a depth player as the Bills -- the NFL's best scoring defense -- continue to use a lot of shuffling.
