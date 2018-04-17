Yarbrough signed his restricted free-agent tender with Buffalo on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Yarbrough began turning heads in Buffalo's front office during last year's preseason. Following the strong showing, the 24-year-old pass rusher earned a spot on the 53-man roster where he saw action in all 16 regular-season games. If he's able to build off last season's success, Yarbrough could be in for a productive 2018 campaign.