Yarbrough's teammate Shaq Lawson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

That should make Yarbrough the de facto starter at defensive end opposite Jerry Hughes, though Ryan Davis will also see some time at the spot. Yarbrough has a modest 18 tackles and one sack on the season, so there's not too much to get behind, though in some circles every full-time starter is at least worth keeping an eye on.