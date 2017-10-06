Play

Yarbrough was listed as a limited participant Thursday with a thigh issue after practicing fully Wednesday.

While Yarbrough isn't in IDP territory yet, he's overcome a lot to land a spot on the roster and his high-motor ways have helped the Bills defense tremendously in a depth role this season. He sits at nine tackles and a sack, while he still seems on the better side of questionable for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

