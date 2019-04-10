Yarbrough signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Yarbrough has averaged roughly 25 defensive snaps per game for the Bills over the past two seasons and was a no-brainer to keep around, given the low price tag that accompanies him as an exclusive-rights free agent.

