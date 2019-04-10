Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Officially signs ERFA tender
Yarbrough signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Yarbrough has averaged roughly 25 defensive snaps per game for the Bills over the past two seasons and was a no-brainer to keep around, given the low price tag that accompanies him as an exclusive-rights free agent.
More News
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Remaining in Buffalo•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Sits season's final two games•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Inks RFA tender with Bills•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Trending upward for Sunday•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: More chances to shine•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...