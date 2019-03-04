Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Remaining in Buffalo
The Bills extended a tender to Yarbrough, an exclusive rights free agent, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
While the level of Yarbrough's tender has yet to be disclosed, the point is that the reserve defensive end will stick with the Bills in 2019. The 25-year-old made 29 tackles without a sack across 15 games last season, playing 30 percent of defensive snaps in a rotational role.
