Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Sits season's final two games
Yarbrough was a healthy inactive for Sunday's finale against the Dolphins.
The Bills have been giving fellow defensive end Mike Love an audition lately with an eye on next season, which has come at Yarbrough's expense. After working his way from an undrafted free agent in 2017 to a roster spot last season, Yarbrough took a step back in 2018 in playing time and almost every statistical category, finishing with 29 tackles and no sacks as a reserve lineman. He may have to work hard this offseason to keep his spot on the active roster.
