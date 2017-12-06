Yarbrough won't practice Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Bills should provide more information on the extent of Yarbrough's injury once Wednesday's practice concludes, but the assumption is that he's still nursing a chest issue, which kept him on the injury report leading up to Sunday's loss to New England. Yarbrough ended up suiting up in the contest and recorded three tackles across 37 snaps, and if health prevails, he could see an even heftier workload Week 14 against the Colts. Shaq Lawson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving Yarbrough first in line to start at defensive end in his stead.