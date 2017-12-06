Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Sitting out practice Wednesday
Yarbrough won't practice Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Bills should provide more information on the extent of Yarbrough's injury once Wednesday's practice concludes, but the assumption is that he's still nursing a chest issue, which kept him on the injury report leading up to Sunday's loss to New England. Yarbrough ended up suiting up in the contest and recorded three tackles across 37 snaps, and if health prevails, he could see an even heftier workload Week 14 against the Colts. Shaq Lawson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving Yarbrough first in line to start at defensive end in his stead.
More News
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: More chances to shine•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Will play against New England•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Good for Week 5•
-
Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: New appearance on injury report•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.