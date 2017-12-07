Bills' Eddie Yarbrough: Trending upward for Sunday
Yarbrough, who missed Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury, practiced fully Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
With Shaq Lawson placed on injured reserve, Yarbrough is in line to start at defensive tackle along with veteran Kyle Williams, though Ryan Davis will be sprinkled in for certain packages.
