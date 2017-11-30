Yarbrough did not practice Wednesday due to a chest injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

As a guy who was a summer afterthought, Yarbrough has outkicked the coverage all season in terms of what he's provided on the field, and he even started this week since Shaq Lawson was in the coach's doghouse over a disciplinary matter. Even if Yarbrough falls back to super-sub duty, the Bills could really use him as they try to upset the Patriots.