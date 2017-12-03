Yarbrough (chest) is listed as active for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.

Yarbrough was unable to practice as a full participant throughout the week due to a chest injury, but he'll ultimately be able to suit up Sunday after logging limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. He's slated to provide depth at defensive end behind Shaq Lawson and Jerry Hughes per usual.

