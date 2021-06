The Bills will sign Ankou to a contract this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills have been operating under the max number of roster spots allowed at this point of the offseason, so they'll be adding a few more bodies ahead of training camp next month. Ankou has floated around several NFL rosters and will have a big hill to climb to make the team, as the Bills already are running pretty deep at defensive line and may have a harsh cut or two to make ahead of the season.