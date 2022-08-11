Ankou (calf) was removed from the Bills' active/PUP list Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Ankou appeared back at practice in full pads for the first time since picking up a calf strain on July 24. The 28-year-old played for five teams over his first five seasons, including six games for the Bills from Week 8 onward last year. Ankou totaled nine tackles with one sack during his time with Buffalo in 2021, and he should compete with Brandin Bryant, Prince Emili and C.J. Brewers for a reserve defensive tackle role with the team this preseason.