Bills' Elijah Moore: Active against Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore is active for Monday night's game against the Falcons.
Moore was healthy inactive last Sunday night against New England, but with Curtis Samuel (neck) out Monday night, Moore will draw back into the lineup. Moore has four catches for 64 scoreless yards this season.
More News
-
Bills' Elijah Moore: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Elijah Moore: No targets vs. New Orleans•
-
Bills' Elijah Moore: Catches two passes in TNF victory•
-
Bills' Elijah Moore: Three touches in win•
-
Bills' Elijah Moore: Minimal production against Ravens•
-
Bills' Elijah Moore: Three catches in preseason finale•