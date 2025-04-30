Moore is slated to sign with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Moore's one-year deal is worth up to $5 million. The 2021 second-rounder put up a 61/538/1 receiving line in 17 games with the Browns last season, and with Buffalo the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder will give QB Josh Allen another viable option in a wideout corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel. Moore's fantasy upside in 2025 hinges on securing steady snaps, but PPR relevance in deeper formats could be in reach if he's able to build a strong rapport with Allen.