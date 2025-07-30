Bills GM Brandon Beane said Wednesday that Moore (leg) may be able to resume practicing Thursday or Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Moore hasn't practiced since Sunday due to general leg soreness, but it doesn't appear Buffalo anticipates him being sidelined much longer. The 2021 second-round pick inked a one-year, $5 million deal with the Bills in May and appears to be competing for the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver role, though Buffalo's WR corps isn't particularly solidified beyond No. 1 option Khalil Shakir. Meanwhile, Beane said Curtis Samuel (hamstring) could return "sooner rather than later," albeit not as quickly as Moore.