Moore caught one of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers.

With Joshua Palmer (knee) sidelined in Week 8, Moore had an expanded offensive role and logged his second-highest snap count of the season (29 offensive snaps). The Ole Miss product has now caught five of 11 targets for 78 yards and rushed five times for 25 yards and a touchdown across six appearances this year. He may be in line for another increased role in the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs if Palmer remains out.